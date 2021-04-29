Worship service
Our worship service is at 10:30 a.m. If joining us in person, please mask, distance and practice hand hygiene. You can also connect to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
Need help?
Our Wellsboro COVID-19 Community Response team has volunteers waiting to help. Those needing assistance can call 570-244-3137 or email WellsboroCovid19Response@gmail.com.
Questioning Life
Visit Pastor Mike’s new channel on the Wellsboro Homepage called Questioning Life. Each video brings to mind one of life’s great questions and explores Christianity’s answer to that question. Scroll down the left side of the Wellsboro Homepage to find the channel or go to www.thehomepagenetwork.com/questioning-life/.
Watch and discuss adult Sunday school
Watch a message by a world class Bible scholar during the week, and then join on Sunday mornings on Zoom at 9:15 a.m to discuss. Contact the church office to get the links for this week’s video and the Zoom link for Sunday.
Sunday school
All of our classes are currently virtual or in some take-home format. Please contact the church office for more additional information or to be added to our children’s Sunday School email list.