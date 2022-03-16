Worship service

Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. as we lift our hearts, minds, and voices to our gracious, loving Savior, Jesus Christ. We are located on 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Not able to participate in-person? You can also connect from any location to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.

Ecclesiastes Sermon Series

Ecclesiastes is one of the most difficult books of the Bible to understand. It reads like life, with moments of cloudiness and moments of clarity. It searches for meaning in a world that can seem meaningless and finds meaning in the most basic of places that people often overlook in their quest to find it.

Wellsboro Area Ministerium Luncheon

Every Wednesday at noon till April 6, join us in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church Wellsboro for a short service followed by a lunch in our Fellowship Hall. Each week different churches provide the message, music, and lunch, making a great celebration of our united faith in Christ.

Maundy Thursday and Good Friday

There is no better way to prepare for the joy of Easter than to walk with Jesus from the moment of his betrayal to his burial in the tomb. Reflecting on what Christ endured to die for our sin and wrap us in his love makes even sweeter the joy and gladness of the empty tomb. Join us on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday at 7 p.m. each evening as we reflect on the themes of Holy Week, with people from our congregation and the pastor sharing short messages on key passages of Christ’s passion.

Children’s Church

Children’s Church for children age 4 through 4th grade is available following the children’s message in our service. We also offer Sunday School for all ages prior to the service at 9:15 a.m.