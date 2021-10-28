Worship Service
Our worship services are back in our Sanctuary, 130 Main St. Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. as we lift up our hearts, minds and voices to Our Father in Heaven and His Son Jesus Christ, though the Holy Spirit who dwells among us.
Children’s Church for children age 4 through 4th grade is available following the children’s message part of the worship service.
We currently are following state and CDC guidelines regarding the pandemic, whatever they may be on a given Sunday. You can also connect to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
Sunday School
Sunday School for all ages starts at 9:15 a.m. every Sunday. Please contact the church office for more information.
COVID Remembrance Service
Join us Sunday, Nov. 7 at 10:30 a.m. for our COVID Remembrance Service, as we remember God’s faithfulness even in the hard times.