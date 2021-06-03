Worship service
Join us in the cool of the morning as our services return to the back lawn of our manse at 14 West Avenue. Bring a chair and join us as we praise the Creator of all in his theater of nature and glorify his Son who makes our Spirit-filled worship possible. Parking is available at the Carlton, 10 West Avenue. We continue our sermon series The Adventure Continues. You can also connect to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
Sunday School
“The Holiness of God examines the meaning of holiness and why people are both fascinated and terrified by a holy God. This series closely explores God’s character, leading to new insights on sin, justice and grace. The result is a new awareness of our dependence upon God’s mercy and a discovery of the awesomeness of His majestic holiness. Dr. R.C. Sproul says, ‘The holiness of God affects every aspect of our lives economics, politics, athletics, romance everything with which we are involved.’”
You are welcome to join us for this study that will start this Sunday on the manse back lawn at 9:15 a.m. Participants watch a video prior to and then discuss what they learned when we gather. Contact the church office for the link for this week’s video.
Children’s Church
Children four-years-old to fourth grade are welcomed to join us for KidsOwn Worship, where kids experience God through Bible learning and dynamic worship. Children are dismissed after the children’s message and before the sermon during our regular service.
Need help?
Our Wellsboro COVID-19 Community Response team has volunteers waiting to help. Those needing assistance can call 570-244-3137 or email WellsboroCovid19Response@gmail.com.