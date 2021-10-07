Worship service
Our worship services are back in our Sanctuary, 130 Main St. Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. as we lift up our hearts, minds and voices to Our Father in Heaven and His Son Jesus Christ, though the Holy Spirit who dwells among us.
Children’s Church for children age four through fourth grade is available following the children’s message part of the worship service. We currently are following state and CDC guidelines regarding the pandemic, whatever they may be on a given Sunday.
You can also connect to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
Sunday School
Sunday School for all ages starts at 9:15 a.m. every Sunday. Please contact the church office for more information.
COVID Remembrance Service
While many of us would rather run away as fast as possible from the difficulties and tragedies of this global pandemic, it is worth remembering that God uses even the very difficult seasons in life to reveal his goodness and glory. He did so to Joseph (Genesis 50:20), and he did so to Israel both in slavery and in the wilderness (Exodus).
C.S. Lewis once said: “God whispers to us in our pleasures, speaks in our consciences, but shouts in our pains. It is his megaphone to rouse a deaf world.”
Join us Sunday, Nov. 7 at 10:30 a.m. for our COVID Remembrance Service, as we remember God’s faithfulness even in the hard times.