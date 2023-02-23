This Sunday, Feb. 25, we look at the first of the Ten Commandments, “You shall have no other gods before me (Exodus 20:3).” This is our first sermon in our Lenten series on the first five of the Ten Commandments.
Join us in our sanctuary at 130 Main Street, Wellsboro, at 10:30 a.m. We offer a nursery for little ones and Children’s Church during the sermon for kids age 4 to 4th grade. We also livestream our services at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
Reason for God Conversations
These conversations are for both Christians and curious skeptics who want to discuss some of the questions people often have about Christianity. This Wednesday, March 1, we meet at 6:30 p.m. in one of our upstairs classrooms to discuss the question, “Why is the Church responsible for so much injustice?”
A brief intro will be followed by a 20-minute video which will fuel our conversation. We usually wrap up by 7:30 p.m.
Elevator project
We want to make our building more accessible to people who do not move around as easily as others. Our elevator will allow people with mobility challenges to easily move between our original building and addition, as well as take them up to the second floor.
We gladly appreciate donations to help us “raise” the funds needed for this project. We are over half way there. Contact the church office for more information at 570-724-3431.