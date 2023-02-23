Today

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 30F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.