Worship service

Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. as we lift our hearts, minds, and voices up to our loving and gracious Savior, Jesus Christ. We are located on 130 Main Street, Wellsboro.

Not able to participate in-person? You can also connect from any location to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.

Ecclesiastes Sermon Series

Ecclesiastes is one of the most difficult books of the Bible to understand. It reads like life, with moments of cloudiness and moments of clarity. It searches for meaning in a world that can seem meaningless and finds meaning in the most basic of places that people often overlook in their quest to find it.

Children’s Church

Children’s Church for children age 4 through 4th grade is available following the children’s message in our service. We also offer Sunday School for all ages prior to the service at 9:15 a.m.

Bible studies

We have a few Bible studies going on right now. If you are looking to be part of one, please contact the church office at office@fpcwellsboro.org or 570-724-3431 to find out more.

Wellsboro Area Ministerium Luncheon

Every Wednesday at noon till April 6, join us in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church Wellsboro for a short service followed by a lunch in our Fellowship Hall. Each week different churches provide the message, music, and lunch, making a great celebration of our united faith in Christ.

Holy Week

Mark your calendar for our Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services taking place during Holy Week. Each service is at 7pm.

Questioning Life

To view our latest Questioning Life videos, go to the Homepage Network website and scroll down. To the left side, you will see a picture of Pastor Mike.