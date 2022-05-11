Sunday School for all ages

We have Sunday School for all ages starting at 9:15 a.m. on Sundays. All our children and youth teachers have up to date clearances and have been part of our congregation for an extended period of time.

Worship service

Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. as we lift our hearts, minds, and voices to our gracious, loving Savior, Jesus Christ. We are located on 130 Main St., Wellsboro.

Not able to participate in-person? You can also connect from any location to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.

Children’s Church

Children’s Church for children age 4 through 4th grade follows the children’s message in our service, for those children interested.

Romans Sermon Series

Paul’s Letter to the Romans gives us the most exhaustive exposition of the gospel message of any of the books of the Bible. These words have transformed the lives of such people as Augustin of Hippo, Martin Luther and countless others. While deeply theological, the book is also highly applicable to everyday life.