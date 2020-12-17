Worship service
Our worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Our sanctuary is open for those who deem it safe to attend in-person. We encourage connecting to the service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro. The Wellspring in the Wilderness Advent sermon series continues this week.
Prayer opportunities
Praying for Our Nations is a fantastic venue for those whose spiritual gifts seem to be prayer and holding space for others. Join us Mondays at noon on Zoom as we learn about the needs of a country and pray. We finish in about 15 minutes.
You can also join us for Scripture reading and prayer on Zoom every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.
The meeting ID is 565 243 309, password 130.
Need help?
Our Wellsboro COVID-19 Community Response team has volunteers waiting to help. Those needing assistance can call 570-244-3137 or email WellsboroCovid19Response@gmail.com. We continue to receive requests.
Bible study
Paul’s Letter to Romans is the most exhaustive theological document in the New Testament. Join us at 9:15 a.m. via Zoom. This week we study Romans 15, using R.C. Sproul’s book on Romans. Additional copies of the book are available. Contact the church office for Zoom information.Sunday School
All of our classes are currently virtual or in a take-home format. Please contact the church office for more information or to be added to our children’s Sunday School email list.