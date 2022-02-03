Worship service

Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. as we lift up our hearts, minds, and voices to Our Father in Heaven and His Son Jesus Christ, though the Holy Spirit who dwells among us. We are located on 130 Main St., Wellsboro.

Children’s Church for children age 4 through 4th grade is available following the children’s message in our service. You can also connect to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.

Bible Studies

We have a few Bible studies going on right now. If you are looking to be part of one, please contact the church office at office@fpcwellsboro.org or 570-724-3431 to find out more.

Sunday School

Sunday School for all ages starts at 9:15 a.m. every Sunday. Please contact the church office for more information.

Questioning Life

To view our latest Questioning Life videos, go to the Homepage Network website and scroll down. To the left side, you will see a picture of Pastor Mike.