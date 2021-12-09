Worship service
Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at 130 Main St. Children’s Church for children, age 4 through 4th grade, is available following the children’s message in our service. You can also connect to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
Christmas Eve
Join us Christmas Eve as we celebrate that wondrous mystery when God in Christ came to us. This candlelight service is at the new time of 6 p.m. All are welcome to join us for this service as we go tell it from the mountain that Jesus Christ is born!
Bible Studies
We have a couple Bible studies going on right now. If you’re looking for a study to be part of, please contact the church office to find out more.
Sunday School
Sunday School for all ages starts at 9:15 a.m. every Sunday. Please contact the church office for more information.