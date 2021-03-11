Our worship service is at 10:30 a.m. If joining us in person, please mask, distance, and practice hand hygiene. You can also connect using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
Our Wellsboro COVID-19 Community Response team has volunteers waiting to help. Those needing assistance can call 570-244-3137 or email WellsboroCovid19Response@gmail.com.
Paul’s letter to the Philippians overflows with joy, even though it was written from a prison cell. Each week we watch an online video based on a passage from the Letter of Philippians on our own. Then on Sunday at 9:15 a.m., we discuss what we learned and how we might apply it. Contact the church office for video and Zoom links.
Visit Pastor Mike’s new channel on the Wellsboro Homepage called Questioning Life. Each video reviews one of life’s great questions and explores Christianity’s answer. Scroll down the left side of the Wellsboro Homepage to find the channel or go to: www.thehomepagenetwork.com/questioning-life/.
Start your day with Scripture reading and prayer Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. on Zoom. Contact the church office for Zoom information.
All of our classes are currently virtual or in a take-home format. Contact the church office for more information or to be added to our children’s Sunday School email list.