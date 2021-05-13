Our worship service is at 10:30 a.m. We continue our sermon series in the Book of Acts. If joining us in person, please mask, distance and practice hand hygiene. You can also connect to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
By popular demand, our services will move to the the spacious and shady back lawn of our manse at 14 West Ave., Wellsboro, starting the first Sunday in June. If it rains, we will be in our sanctuary. Our livestream will continue to broadcast on YouTube.
Our Wellsboro COVID-19 Community Response team has volunteers waiting to help. Those needing assistance can call 570-244-3137 or email WellsboroCovid19Response@gmail.com.
Visit Pastor Mike’s channel on the Wellsboro Homepage called Questioning Life. Each video brings to mind one of life’s great questions and explores Christianity’s answer to that question. Scroll down the left side of the Wellsboro Homepage to find the channel or go to: www.thehomepagenetwork.com/questioning-life/.
Make it your midweek message; then join us Sundays at 9:15 a.m. to discuss. Watch a message by a world class Bible scholar during the week, and then join in on the discussion Sunday mornings. Contact the church office to get the links for this week’s video message.
Please contact the church office for additional information or to be added to our children’s Sunday School email list.