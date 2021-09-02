Worship service
Join us in the cool of the morning as our services return to the back lawn of our manse at 14 West Ave. Bring a chair and join us as we praise the Creator of all in his theater of nature and glorify his Son who makes our Spirit filled worship possible.
Parking is available at the side lot of the Carlton, 10 West Ave. You can also connect to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
Defending your faith
Are your Christian convictions based on blind faith, or can you defend what you believe? How will you respond when someone denies the existence of God or challenges your trust in Scripture?
In this watch and discuss series, the late Dr. R.C. Sproul outlines the topic of apologetics, the task of defending the truth of Christianity. He demonstrates that reason and science are our allies in demonstrating the existence of God and establishing the truth claims of Jesus Christ.
He shows that Christianity is eminently reasonable, showing how the discipline of apologetics can give confidence to Christians of all ages. This Adult Sunday school series begins Sunday, Sept. 12 at 9:15 a.m. For more information or to join the study, please contact the church office for instructions on accessing the materials.
Sunday school starts
Sunday School for all ages kicks off another season on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 9:15 a.m. Please contact the church office for more information or to find out about our pandemic policy.