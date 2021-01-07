Our online only worship service is at 10:30 a.m. We encourage you to connect at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
Our Wellsboro COVID-19 Community Response team has volunteers waiting to help. Those needing assistance can call 570-244-3137 or email WellsboroCovid19Response@gmail.com. We continue to receive requests.
All of our classes are currently virtual or in some take-home format. Please contact the church office for more information or to be added to our children’s Sunday School email list.