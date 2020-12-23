Our worship service is at 10:30 a.m. For the next three weeks, we will be online only. We encourage you to connect to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro. The Wellspring in the Wilderness Advent sermon series concluded this Sunday.
We will meet on the back lawn of the manse for a brief Christmas message and singing at 3 p.m., rain, shine or snow. Don a mask and leave space between you and your neighbor.
Praying for the Nations is a venue for those whose spiritual gifts seem to be prayer and holding space for others. Join us Mondays at noon on Zoom as we learn about the needs of a country and pray.
In addition, you are invited to join us for Scripture reading and prayer on Zoom every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.
The meeting ID for both is: 565 243 309, password: 130
Our Wellsboro COVID-19 Community Response team has volunteers waiting to help. Those needing assistance can call 570-244-3137 or email WellsboroCovid19Response@gmail.com.
Join us at 9:15 a.m. via Zoom. This week we study Romans 15, using R.C. Sproul’s book on Romans. Additional copies of the book are available. Contact the church office for Zoom information.
Our Sunday School classes are currently virtual or in a take-home format. Contact the church office for more information.