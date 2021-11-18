Heritage Service
Join us this Sunday as we give thanks to God for our congregation’s heritage of service to God and rededicate our recently refurbished and renovated stained glass windows.
Worship Service
Our worship services are back in our Sanctuary, 130 Main St. Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Children’s Church for children age 4 through 4th grade is available following the children’s message part of the worship service. You can also connect using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
Bible Studies
We have a couple Bible studies going on right now. If you’re looking for a study to be part of, please contact the church office to find out more.
Sunday School
Sunday School for all ages starts at 9:15 a.m. every Sunday. Please contact the church office for more information.