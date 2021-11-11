Worship service
Our worship services are back in our Sanctuary at 130 Main St. Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. as we lift up our hearts, minds and voices to Our Father in Heaven and His Son Jesus Christ, though the Holy Spirit who dwells among us. Children’s Church for children age four through fourth grade is available following the children’s message part of the worship service. You can also connect to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
Sunday School
Sunday School for all ages starts at 9:15 a.m. every Sunday. Please contact the church office for more information.