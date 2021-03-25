Our worship service is at 10:30 a.m. If joining us in person, please mask, distance and practice hand hygiene. You can also connect to our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
Our Wellsboro COVID-19 Community Response team has volunteers waiting to help. Those needing assistance can call 570-244-3137 or email WellsboroCovid19Response@gmail.com.
Each week we watch an online video message based on a passage from the Letter of Philippians on our own. Then on Sunday at 9:15 a.m. we discuss what we learned and how we might apply it. Contact the church office for video and Zoom links.
Visit Pastor Mike’s new channel on the Wellsboro Homepage called Questioning Life. Each video brings to mind one of life’s great questions and explores Christianity’s answer. Scroll down the left side of the Wellsboro Homepage to find the channel or go to: www.thehomepagenetwork.com/questioning-life/
Start your day off with Scripture reading and prayer Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. on Zoom. Contact the church office for Zoom information prior to.
Our of our classes our currently virtual or in some take-home format. Please contact the church office for more additional information or to be added to our children’s Sunday School email list.