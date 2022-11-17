The First Presbyterian Church of Wellsboro is offering residents and visitors a chance to make a difference in someone’s life this Christmas.
As a way to reduce the focus on materialism, the church is encouraging support for charitable organizations by holding the Alternative Giving Christmas Fair online until Dec. 20.
The fair is for those who have people on their Christmas lists who love a particular cause and for those who believe Christmas is too commercial, missing the point of honoring the birth of Jesus.
The order form with the 16 participating charitable organizations and a brief description about each mission are available at fpcwellsboro.breezechms.com/form/c4bc69.
To make a contribution to one or more of these charities, complete a form and make a contribution online or with a check made payable to the First Presbyterian Church.
Checks can be delivered in-person between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays or by mail to the church office at 130 Main St., Wellsboro, PA 16901.
All contributions will be collected and 100 percent of the funds will be distributed to the charities as designated by the donors on or before Saturday, Dec. 31.
Organizations include Ansanm, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Child Evangelism Fellowship of Tioga County, Diapers for Darlings, Haven of Tioga County, Heart of Tioga, His Thousand Hills Christian Camp & Retreat Center, the Humble Bumble Project, Medical Benevolence Foundation, Rewritten of Tioga County, Salvation Army, Samaritan House, Seeds of Hope Partners, Tioga County Homeless Initiative, Ukraine Relief, Samaritan’s Purse and the Wellsboro Area Food Pantry.