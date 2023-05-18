Anglers can register in-person for the 32nd Annual Upper Pine Creek Trout Tournament at the check-in station this Friday, May 19 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and during tournament hours, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday, May 20 and from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday, May 21. The entry fee for adults is $30 and $15 for youth under 16.
The tournament, sponsored by the snowmobile club, takes place along a 13-mile stretch of Pine Creek between the Mill Street Bridge in Galeton Borough, Potter County and the Ansonia Bridge in Shippen Township, Tioga County.
Top prizes are $1,000 and six four $500 cash prizes. The minimum prize for a tagged fish is $50 and may be cash, merchandise or a gift card or a combination of the three. Anglers can receive more than one prize depending on how many of the 250-float stocked tagged trout they catch.
What anglers win is based on the luck of the draw. They have to bring their tagged fish in “live condition” to the check-in station. The angler draws a Ping-Pong ball for each tagged fish he or she catches. The number on the ball identifies the prize.
All fish must be legally caught. No fish will be accepted one hour after the cut-off time. Anglers caught fishing before or after stated tournament times will be disqualified.
Those competing in the tournament must have a valid Pennsylvania fishing license and must observe and obey landowners’ rights. Trespassing on private property is not allowed, nor is littering.
Through the free “Start a Kid Fishing” program, youngsters 12 and under who are on clubhouse grounds can go to the big tent this Friday, Saturday or Sunday and choose a fishing rod and reel combo and a tackle box to take home while supplies last, whether they register to fish in the tournament or not.
For more information, call 1-717-881-9358 or the club at 570-724-2888 or visit www.pagrandcanyonsnowmobileclub.com.