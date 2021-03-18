This Saturday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. and this Sunday, March 21 at 2:30 p.m., Hamilton-Gibson Productions is presenting “The Power of One,” a free staged reading of five monologues that explore moving on after a life-changing experience.
This is the fifth in HG’s series of eight 30-minute staged readings of short plays via Zoom on Saturdays and Sundays through April 10 and 11.
“The monologues are positive and funny,” said Director Thomas Putnam.
In “Safe,” a comedy-drama by Gina Gionfriddo, Pam Kathcart of Wellsboro plays a woman who shares her journey with cancer through support groups. “Pam has been in a number of HG productions and brings much personal history with her to this reading,” said Putnam.
Michelle Lockwood of Wellsboro plays a female Hollywood producer who struggles with the realities of surviving a car crash and is troubled by a phone call in “Euxious,” a comedy-drama written by Bridget Carpenter. Lockwood is the chair of the Mansfield University Art Department. “She is cast completely contrary to type in this reading,” Putnam said.
“The Shakespeare Section” is by Lynn Rosen. In this comic monologue, a student played by Rob Garrison of Mansfield spots the person he’s in love with and channels Shakespeare to win her over. Or at least he tries to. “The Shakespeare Section was inspired by my life,” said Rosen. “Who hasn’t pined away in a library, tussling internally about how to win over the amazing person you have a crush on? Who among us hasn’t tried and failed to seem cool? But this monologue is also inspired by my unguent need during the COVID-19 pandemic to play, to dream, to connect and to remember love, joy, and new beginnings,” Rosen said.
In “Zoom Audition” by Jami Brandli, a young woman played by Erin Thomas of Corning, N.Y., does her first Zoom audition for the role of Emily in “Our Town.” “With this monologue, I wanted to explore the tricky ‘new normal’ of virtual auditioning. It takes a lot of guts for this young woman to audition for a production that may not happen while she is still processing how different life has become due to the pandemic,” said Brandli.
“We actually filmed Erin performing this monologue on Zoom,” Putnam said. “It turned out great.”
“Stepping Off A Cloud” is a comedy-drama about getting it together by Christina Cocek. Playing the woman is Amy DeCamp of Wellsboro. “This is a fitting conclusion to the set of monologues as the character actively begins taking forward steps,” said Putnam.
At the end of the 30-minute performance, audience members will be invited to stay on Zoom to talk about what they saw and heard with Putnam and the cast members.
Go to the Zoom website at https://zoom.us, click on “join meeting” and, for the March 20 performance, enter the access code 839 2536 6867 and the passcode 902173. For the Sunday performance, enter the access code 873 9936 8164 and the passcode 420146.
Audience members will find the Zoom information on the HG website at https://hamiltongibson.org or Facebook page or can contact the HG office at 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com.
To donate, go to www.hamiltongibson.org or send a contribution to Hamilton-Gibson, 29 Water St., Wellsboro, PA 16901. Please include “Staged Readings” in the check memo line.