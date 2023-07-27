Now until Monday, Aug. 14, Wellsboro Community Concert Association season subscribers can opt for an “Early Bird Combo” package that includes six concerts and a seventh concert on Wednesday, Sept. 13 by Tusk — the World’s Number One Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band.
“Our subscribers have been asking us to bring Tusk back to Wellsboro ever since this band’s two sellout performances in 2019,” said Russ Dodson, WCCA president.
“As a thank you to our subscribers and to celebrate our 75th anniversary in 2023-2024, Tusk will perform on Wednesday, Sept. 13 for season subscribers and Thursday, Sept. 14 for the general public,” Dodson said.
All seven concerts will be at 7:30 p.m. in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
Students 18 and younger will not be admitted for a reduced price or for free to the Tusk concerts on Sept. 13 or 14.
The six concerts are: Saturday, Sept. 9 — Rory Block, a slide guitarist, songwriter, and one of the world’s top female blues performers; Saturday, Oct. 21 —Kommuna Lux, a fun-for-all-ages Odesa Gangsta Folk band direct from Ukraine; Friday, Dec. 8 — Driftwood, known for their electrifying style of Americana folk rock; Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 — the John Jorgenson Quintet performs gypsy jazz; Saturday, March 23, 2024 — The Gothard Sisters, a trio of Celtic singers, musicians and step dancers; and Saturday, April 13, 2024 — Fireside Collective is a progressive bluegrass group.
For more information, a printable season ticket subscription form or to buy an “Early Bird Combo” package, a regular season subscription or for individual concert tickets online, go to www.wellsborocca.org; stop in at the Deane Center office on the second floor at 104 Main St., Wellsboro or call 570-724-6220.
Checks should be made payable to the Wellsboro Community Concert Association and mailed with the printable order form to: WCCA, PO Box 453, Wellsboro, PA 16901. Order form tickets will be mailed before the season begins.