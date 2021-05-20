The Canyon Pilots Association Memorial Day Weekend All-You-Can-Eat Fly-In Breakfast is Sunday, May 30 at the Wellsboro Johnston Airport at 112 Runway Road, Wellsboro. It is open to the public, rain or shine. Parking is free. Handicapped parking is available.
In 2020, both the Memorial Day and Labor Day weekend fly-in breakfasts were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Weather permitting, pilots in various types of full-size aircraft will fly to the airport for the breakfast.
“We are asking people to social distance while eating breakfast and to wear masks and social distance outdoors,” said pilot Tom Freeman.
On the menu are ham, eggs, buckwheat pancakes, coffee and orange juice. Requested is a donation of $10 for adults and $5 for youngsters ages 3 to 8 years old. Children 2 and under will be admitted free.
During the breakfast, visitors can try out the airport’s Redbird TD-2 flight simulator for free in the terminal. Software for all public airports in the United States, including the Wellsboro airport is installed on the simulator. It can be configured as a simple single engine airplane up to a complex, high performance aircraft.
Members of the Canyon Country Ultralight Club will assist with the breakfast and have a display of ultralight aircraft outdoors.
The Mountain Modelaires will display radio-controlled airplanes and helicopters and will be giving away free foam gliders to youngsters eight to 12 to assemble at home as long as supplies last.
For more information, email Freeman at av8slow@gmail.com.