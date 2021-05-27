Sunday, May 30 from 8 a.m. to noon, the Canyon Pilots Association’s All-You-Can-Eat Memorial Day Weekend Fly-In Breakfast will be in the hangar at the Wellsboro Johnston Airport, just west of Wellsboro. The hangar doors will be open for good airflow.
This event is open to the public and will be held rain or shine.
Handicapped parking is available.
On the menu are ham, eggs, buckwheat pancakes, coffee and orange juice. Requested is a donation of $10 for adults and $5 for youngsters ages 3 to 8 years old. Children 2 and under will be admitted free.
Weather permitting, various types of aircraft landing and taking off will be at the airport. There will be displays of ultralight aircraft, radio-controlled airplanes and helicopters and, while supplies last, free foam gliders to eight to 12 year olds to assemble at home.
For more information, email av8slow@gmail.com.