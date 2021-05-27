Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 51F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.