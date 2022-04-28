During the Golden Afternoons program at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, the 3Ds will give a concert in the lobby at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
The program is free. Anyone who is 55 years of age or older is welcome to attend. Free cookies and coffee or tea will be provided.
The 3Ds include David Milano on guitar, David Driskell on clarinet, flute, whistle and musical saw, and Daria Lin-Guelig on hammered dulcimer and concertina. They will play a variety of folk, bluegrass and Americana songs.
The 3Ds came into being in late 2016 when these three local musicians wondered what might emerge if they blended their distinctly varied musical backgrounds.
Lin-Guelig’s hammered dulcimer delivered traditional old-time and Celtic music. A multi-instrumentalist, Driskell added jazz and ragtime, and Milano’s finger-style guitar brought in folk, pop and Americana.
Their genre-blending experiment gave each of the three an opportunity to stretch their musical legs, and happily resulted in a unique ensemble group with an uncommonly engaging and diverse musical repertoire.
For more information call 570-724-6220.