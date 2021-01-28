The supplemental drive-thru food pantry, which serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, at Sister Jenny’s Outreach Center at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Those receiving items should remain in their vehicles.
The supplemental food pantry is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month.
Distribution dates scheduled for the remainder of the year include: March 13, April 10, May 8, June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11. As a supplemental food pantry, recipients may attend their regular food pantry once a month and still attend the supplemental food pantry.
As of January, Sister Jenny’s had 797 families registered.
The center also provides for emergency needs. If you or your family are getting low on food, call the outreach center at 570-206-2075. If you know of anyone in need, share the phone number.