Have you ever daydreamed about being a mermaid? It might not be quite what you bargained for.

Auditions for the Hamilton-Gibson Women’s Project’s first full-length play, a comedy titled “Foolish Fishgirls and the Pearl” will be in the Gallery at the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 9 a.m.; Sunday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m.; and Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

No prior theater experience is necessary. All are encouraged to audition.

This fun, family-friendly play features roles for five adult women of various ages and two adult men, one middle-aged and the other in his 20s to 30s.

Performance dates are Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11, 12 and 13, and Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19.

Tags

Trending Food Videos