Have you ever daydreamed about being a mermaid? It might not be quite what you bargained for.
Auditions for the Hamilton-Gibson Women’s Project’s first full-length play, a comedy titled “Foolish Fishgirls and the Pearl” will be in the Gallery at the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 9 a.m.; Sunday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m.; and Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
No prior theater experience is necessary. All are encouraged to audition.
This fun, family-friendly play features roles for five adult women of various ages and two adult men, one middle-aged and the other in his 20s to 30s.
Performance dates are Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11, 12 and 13, and Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19.