The James C. Finley Center for Private Forests, Department of Ecosystem Science and Management, College of Agricultural Science, invites all Pennsylvania forest stewards and their guests to attend the Regional Summer Meeting.
The meeting will be held at the Dale Spitzer woodlands at 183 Sugar Ridge Lane, Lawrenceville, on Friday, June 30, 4 to 7:30 p.m.
Attendees will first take a walking tour of Spitzer’s newly planted conifer stand, border cuts, pasture to forest development, poplar regeneration plots, switch grass plantings, wildlife plots, ponds and vernal pools improvements.
A shared meal will follow the walk with the Finley Center proving the entrée and drinks. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish or dessert to share. After the meal, the Center will give updates on the Pennsylvania Forest Stewards program.
To reserve a spot, contact Jeff Osborne at 814-867-5982 or jao5194@psu.edu by June 15.