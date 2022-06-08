Four Tioga County students have been named recipients of scholarships from the William Bowen Copp and Graydon S. Copp Agriculture Education Trust. The 2022 awards totaled $87,500.
The 2022 recipients include:
- Glenn Barnes, son of Jeffrey and Pamela Barnes of Lawrenceville, a graduate of Cowanesque Valley High School, plans to attend SUNY Cobleskill majoring in agricultural equipment technology.
- Thad Boyer, son of Andy and Melissa Boyer of Westfield, a graduate of Cowanesque Valley High School, plans to attend Pennsylvania College of Technology majoring in heavy equipment technology.
- Joel Herbst, son of Jeffrey and Sara Herbst of Blossburg, a graduate of North Penn-Mansfield High School, plans to attend Wyotech majoring in diesel technology.
- Kendall Wilson, daughter of Jennifer Chilson of Blossburg, and Michael Wilson of Blossburg, a graduate of North Penn-Liberty High School, plans to attend Mansfield University majoring in animal science and biology.
The Copp trust created a scholarship to be awarded to high school students pursuing higher education in an agricultural field. The field of agriculture might include education in the field of animal sciences, agricultural business management, bio-resource, crop and soil science, fisheries and wildlife, food science and technology and general agriculture to name a few.
For more information on this scholarship or to obtain an application go to cnbankpa.com/Personal/Investment/Scholarships and Grants, call 1-800-487-8784, or contact your high school guidance counselor.