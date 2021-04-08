Register now for four free virtual programs coming up in the next two weeks through Hills Creek State Park, near Wellsboro. None of these programs are being held in-person at the park, only online.
Birding at Hills Creek series
The first is 1 p.m. this Friday, April 9 when the free “Birding at Hills Creek” virtual program series begins. Each online program in the series is not only for avid birders but also those getting into birding for the first time. Each program will last 30 minutes and be held once every other week. The next program in the series is 1 p.m. Friday, April 23.
“This virtual series will explore birding opportunities at Hills Creek State Park and several other parks in Tioga County,” said Tim Morey, natural resource specialist with the Hills Creek State Park Complex, which manages eight state parks in Tioga and Potter counties. “It may continue on Fridays or be held on a different day.”
Each program will highlight birds that are or may be arriving soon at the park with tips on where and when to see them. Among the birds at Hills Creek are migratory birds that stop at the park on their way to their spring or summer locations, those that live there year-round and others that are seasonal residents.
“This will provide people who are interested in bird watching with information they can use to go on a self-guided tour at Hills Creek State Park or other areas to see many different species from bald eagles and ospreys to bluebirds,” said Morey.
Birding With Technology
The free 30-minute online “Birding With Technology Virtual Program” will be at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 15. Featured will be a brief introduction to birding as well as instructions on how to use the Ebird website and the Merlin app to help birders make the most of their time afield. Learn how to use technology to help discover more places to go birding, to see hard to find birds and to identify the birds watchers see.
Virtual park tour
Those interested in learning more about what Hills Creek State Park should register for the free, 30-minute virtual visit being held at noon on Friday, April 16. Highlighted will be park amenities and things to do and experience at Hills Creek. Hills Creek is located at 111 Spillway Road in Charleston Township, near Wellsboro.
Register/FMI
Register for any or all of these free programs at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/ under Hills Creek State Park and receive a link to each one. For best viewing, use a desktop computer or larger tablet.
For more information, call 570-724-8560 or email redkin@pa.gov.