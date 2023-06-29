One more week before the fun of an old fashioned Fourth of July in Mansfield. After the bike decorating contest for all kids through rising seventh graders at 10 a.m. at WL Miller elementary school, there’s an afternoon of events, food and fun before an evening of parades, patriotism, music and, of course, fireworks.
The Gate House is hosting its second annual Silent Art Auction from 10 a.m. until just after the parade when they’ll announce winners. This year, thanks to an anonymous donor, all proceeds will be matched, therefore doubling the money raised for continued restoration. Go to www.savethegatehouse.org to see photos of the art pieces. Early bids can also be made at info@savethegatehouse.org.
At the Gate House, there will also be a presentation on the History of Northern Stonewalls at noon. With a wealth of knowledge and passion, James Asbury will explore the origins, practical purposes, and cultural significance that these iconic structures have on our landscapes and region.
In the First Citizens Community Bank parking lot on Main Street there will be several vendors and food trucks from 2 through 7 p.m. in the evening. Right next door on Hoard Street will be a Beer and Wine Garden with seating.
At 5 p.m. the official Fourth of July parade will commence with over 40 units. In the first parade since the pandemic started, the community will enjoy seeing pets, decorated bikes, classic cars, horses, baton twirlers, local dignitaries, floats, the Roseville Rinky Dinks and more.
Following the parade, everyone is invited to head up to Straughn Auditorium on Mansfield University Campus. For those who need a ride to campus, a free shuttle will offer rides before and after events. The shuttle will pick up on Hoard Street, behind First Citizens. The Veteran’s Salute will be at 6:45 p.m., followed by the Fourth of July Committee raffle ticket drawing for $500, $300 and $200 cash prizes. The proceeds from the Raffle Ticket sales supports the Fourth of July fireworks. Then everyone will enjoy a free concert by country music star, John Berry, sponsored by KC101.
To conclude the day, fireworks will be set off from high atop Mansfield University Campus at dusk. Crowds of young and old will enjoy the perfect ending of Mansfield’s Fourth of July Celebration with 30 minutes of exciting fireworks lighting up the night sky.
For more information, contact the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce at 570-662-3442 or email info@mansfield.org.