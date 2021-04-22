At 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, The McKrells featuring singer/songwriter Kevin McKrell will perform Celtic folk and Celtic bluegrass music on the outdoor stage of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. It is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.
Joining McKrell on stage for this concert will be recording artist and percussionist Brian Melick; acoustic musician and singer Frank Orsini who is a versatile fiddler on violin, viola and mandolin; banjo player Scott Hopkins who has released a banjo recording using his skills as composer, arranger, producer and engineer; and Arlin Greene, a bassist who has toured the world with many musicians.
McKrell pioneered American Celtic music beginning in 1979 when he formed the Donnybrook Fair trio in Albany, N.Y. Their original 1982 album “Tunnel Tigers” remains a classic with its blend of Clancy Brothers swagger and upstate New York attitude.
He honed his powerful performance style further in the 1980s with The Fabulous Newports, a rambunctious harmony group known as much for its antics, cut-up comedy and long list of eventual members as for its sweet singing.
In 1998, McKrell, who has three solo albums to his credit, formed a powerhouse band under his own name, merging the Irish sensibility of Donnybrook with a steely, world class bluegrass edge. The McKrells toured harder than Donnybrook bringing McKrell’s lusty vocals supported by hot string band picking to Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and folk, Irish and bluegrass music festivals and concert venues around the country.
He is best known for his indelible classics like “Home in Donegal,” “You and Me,” “I Miss the Rain” and “All of The Hard Days are Gone,” which has been sung and recorded by artists such as The Kingston Trio, Bob Shane, Hair of the Dog and Wood’s Tea Company; from Ireland, The Furey Brothers, Seamus Kennedy, The Druids and The Dublin Ramblers; from Scotland, North Sea Gas and from Australia, Pat McKernan.
The audience is welcome to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets and sit on the grass in front of the outdoor stage or on the section of Central Avenue, which will be closed to traffic to provide space for social distancing.
For more information, visit deanecenter.com, email office@deanecenter.com, or call 570-724-6220.