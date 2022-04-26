From 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, Chasing Rabbits, a fun and funky band, will provide a free outdoor concert on the lawn next to the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated. If it rains, it will be canceled.
Bring lawn chairs and sit on the grass in front of the outdoor stage or on Central Avenue, which will be closed to traffic between Main Street and the Warehouse Theatre.
Fronting the band is Jude Noldy of Blossburg. She is backed by Lori Barrett of Mansfield. With these two powerful female vocalists, both Mansfield University alumnae, the band covers everything from Adele to ZZ Top.
The tight rhythm section includes Jeremy Verno on lead guitar, Dylan Willoughby on bass and Drinx Wright on drums. The three provide the foundation for the powerful and improvisational vocal duo who add their unique flair to the songs of classic pop/rock bands.
The concert is being held in conjunction with the Mammoth Endurance Gravel Bicycle Race that starts and ends on May 7 at the Deane Center lawn.
For more information about this free show, call 570-724-6220, email office@deanecenter.com or visit deanecenter.com.