This Saturday, May 1 at 3 p.m. The McKrells will give a free concert on the outdoor stage at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. The stage is on the Central Avenue side of the building. Donations are appreciated.
Playing and singing Celtic folk and bluegrass music will be singer songwriter Kevin McKrell whose works have been recorded and performed by artists around the world. He was a founding member of Donnybrook Fair, a Celtic folk band, and the McKrells, the first Celtic bluegrass band.
Joining McKrell on stage will be recording artist and percussionist Brian Melick; acoustic musician and singer Frank Orsin, a fiddler on violin, viola and mandolin; banjo player Scott Hopkins; and bassist Arlin Greene.
Audiences warm up to McKrell right away. He has a great sense of humor, loves to tell stories about the songs he plays and invites the audience to sing along. One of McKrell’s best-known songs, “All of the Hard Days are Gone” has been recorded by the Kingston Trio, Hair of the Dog and Wood’s Tea Company.
The audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets and sit on the grass in front of the outdoor stage or on Central Avenue, which will be closed to traffic between Main Street and the Warehouse Theatre to provide space for social distancing.
For more information, visit www.deanecenter.com, email office@deanecenter.com, or call 570-724-6220.