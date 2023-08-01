The 17th season of the Endless Mountain Music Festival will end with three EMMF Orchestra concerts, this Friday, Aug. 4 at Mansfield University, this Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Corning Museum of Glass and a free Pops concert at 2:30 p.m. this Sunday, Aug. 6 at the open-air Nasser Ice Rink at the Corning Civic Center Plaza in Corning, N.Y.
At 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 in Steadman Theater, the EMMF Orchestra conducted by Stephen Gunzenhauser will “Fill the Hall with Great Sound,” including Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 9, ” Haydn’s “Concerto in C Major” featuring Gita Ladd on cello and Brahms’ “Symphony No. 1.” Buy one, get one free tickets will be available at the door.
On Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Corning Museum of Glass, Corning, N.Y. the EMMF Orchestra and Gunzenhauser will present “Nothing But the Best” with Wagner’s “Die Meistersinger” Overture, Stravinsky’s “Pulcinella Suite” and Dvořák’s “Symphony No. 9” ”From the New World.”
During the free Corning Pops concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 at the Corning Civic Center Plaza in Corning, N.Y., Anthony Nunziata and the EMMF Orchestra under Gunzenhauser’s baton will perform “Some Enchanted Evening/This Nearly Was Mine,” “New York State of Mind,” “Who Can I Turn to/What Kind of Fool Am I,” “This Could be the Start of Something Big,” “Being Alive,” “Once in a Lifetime” and other popular songs from the Great American Songbook. Nunziata will also sing “Will You Be My Everyday,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “I Found A Home” with piano, bass, drum, electric guitar and tenor sax.
“I’m in the business of making people feel good, making people happy, moving people in some way,” Nunziata said. “We all are on this life’s journey in search of that feeling of being moved, to feel alive. If I can have a small part in moving you in some way during my live concerts or through my music, this is the greatest gift I can give. To make people laugh, cry, feel something — there’s nothing like it.”
Nunziata is the New York City-based, internationally-acclaimed singer and songwriter who brings his soulful voice to classic jazz, pop standards and his original music.
He has performed over 400 concerts over the past few years headlining major performing arts centers, theaters, symphony concert halls and private events across the country and around the world. The Brooklyn-born, classically trained singer is hailed by Broadwayworld as “an explosion of love and entertainment.” Nunziata co-headlined Carnegie Hall for two sold-out concerts with the New York Pops Symphony Orchestra.
Youth, 20 and under, are admitted free to all festival concerts.
For tickets or information, call the EMMF Box Office at 570-787-7800 or visit www.endlessmountain.net. Tickets will also be sold at the door.