The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes presents Stories with Music, a free educational concert series returning to Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler and Tioga, NY counties now through the end of August. In partnership with area libraries, Stories with Music promotes literacy among young children and students through the powerful connection of music and literature.
Three groups of professional OSFL musicians will present a featured storybook set to music, along with other musical selections. Featured storybooks include:
- Alice in Wonderland, accompanied by the String Duo
- Rosanna Moore, harp
- Shade Zajac, cello
- The Bremen Town Musicians, accompanied by the Woodwind Quintet
- Laura Campbell, flute
- Lesley McClelland, oboe
- Richard MacDowell, clarinet
- David Resig, bassoon
- Claire Tuxill McKenney, horn
- The Tortoise and the Hare accompanied by the Brass Quintet
- Lindsey Burroughs, trumpet
- Larry Burroughs, trumpet
- Claire Tuxill McKenney, horn
- Duane Smith, trombone
- Adam Peck, tuba
Originating in 2018, Stories with Music had only one group, one library, and one sponsor. This popular program has grown to include three groups of OSFL musicians, thirty performances, fifteen libraries and seven sponsors. Thanks to our generous sponsors, this project is made possible with funds from:
- The Floyd "Vic" Hooker Fund at the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers
- The Edith Saxton Fund for Steuben County Youth Services
- The Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes
- The Upstate Theater Coalition for a Fairgame
- Johnson-Schmidt & Associates, Architects
- Hale Roofing
- The Statewide Community Regrant program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Council Legislature and administered by The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.
“Dreams come true when OSFL visits the library!” said Meredith Gallaro, Coburn Free Library Director. Ask your local librarian or go to www.OSFL.org/storieswithmusic for the full Stories with Music free concert schedule. For more information call (607) 936-2873 or visit the OSFL office located at 49 Bride Street, Corning, NY. Events can also be found on Facebook at The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes. Follow the OSFL for up-to-the-minute information on all upcoming programs and events.
*Program and dates subject to change