Deane Center Executive Director Amy Welch has announced that the Tannahill Weavers have canceled their performance scheduled for this Friday, March 11 at 7 p.m. in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre in Wellsboro.

Founding members of the Tannahill Weavers are Roy Gullane who plays guitar and is the lead singer and Phil Smillie who plays the flute, bodhran and whistles. Malcolm Bushby plays fiddle and bouzouki. Iain MacGillivray joined he band in 2021. He plays bagpipes, fiddle and whistles and speaks and sings Gaelic fluently. Smillie, Bushby and MacGillivray sing harmony.

“We received an email from the band at 12:22 p.m. today, Tuesday, March 8, in which they shared the news that their lead singer had been exposed to COVID on Saturday. Although we had hoped that he would still be able to do the start of this tour, he has started to feel ill. Because of this we are having to reschedule our first week of shows, which unfortunately includes yours,” wrote Smillie.

This premier Celtic band had planned to arrive in the United States from Scotland today, March 8. Their tour was to start this Thursday, March 10 with a performance in Sellersville, and end on Sunday, April 10 in North Carolina. Their second was to be at the Deane Center this Friday, followed by shows in Oxford and Sarasota, N.Y. on March 12 and 13.

“This has been a real shock to us as all of us have been so careful for such a long time,” Smillie wrote. “We are so sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause you, and just hope that we can reschedule.”

“We are already working with the band to see if we can work out a date with them during their upcoming fall tour,” Welch said.

The Tannahill Weavers are known for their diverse repertoire of fire-driven Celtic instrumentals, foot-stomping jigs and reels, topical songs, and original ballads and lullabies.

The Tannahills music demonstrates to old and young alike the rich and varied musical heritage of the Celtic people. These versatile musicians have received worldwide accolades consistently over the years for their exuberant and humorous performances.

All who had purchased tickets have been contacted. Those who want a refund can contact the office at 570-724-6220.