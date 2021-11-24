The Friends of The Green Free Library are having a basket raffle as a fundraising event. Tickets for the raffle are being sold now and until Dickens Day, Dec. 4. The drawing for winners will be at 2 p.m.
Baskets include: Tioga County, Dickens of a Basket, Relax and Read, and Cooking with Kids. The baskets are on display at the library.
Tickets are $3 each or two for $5. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the library or from a Friend of the Library.Items in the basket are numerous and include a hand-carved Bucky Tree, a Kindle, gaslight ornaments, and a 29-piece kitchen utensil set. All proceeds are used to support the library and other projects to support literacy in the area.
The Friends of The Green Free Library is a non-profit volunteer group whose members help to support the library by promoting library awareness, by bringing program into the schools and by raising funds to assist the library.“Please support this effort to help continue the quality of our library,” said Nancy Bickham, president of Friends. “We are so fortunate to have a library in our community with programs for adults and children. Even during the pandemic, patrons could order books to take out by calling the library. They could pick up the books they wanted in their car. Please make an effort to purchase raffle tickets for this event.”