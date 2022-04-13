Many believe the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is a hidden gem in Wellsboro. Located at 134 Main Street behind the Green Free Library, the Gmeiner provides a showcase for local artists, monthly exhibits, a meeting space for community groups, a performance venue for musicians, and a studio space for classes and workshops. All of this was made possible by the generous gifts of the founder, Arthur Gmeiner.
But the Gmeiner could also use your gifts. There are a variety of ways to help: small maintenance and painting, hosting receptions, assisting with children’s art classes or deep cleaning. All talents are welcome at the Gmeiner.
The public is invited to a meeting on Monday, April 25 at noon in the Studio of the Gmeiner to explore the possibilities of a new Friends of the Gmeiner group. The purpose of this group will be to have a group of volunteers to draw from for projects to benefit the Gmeiner.
If you cannot attend the meeting on April 25th, but would like to volunteer, contact Carrie Heath, the Gmeiner director, at 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org.
If you would like to help, but do not have free time currently, donations are always appreciated. To make a donation, send a check to 134 Main Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901 or drop it off between noon and 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, or call 570-724-1917 between noon and 3 p.m. Monday to Friday to donate with a credit card. There is also a donation page on the website www.gmeinerartculturalcenter.org to make a secure payment with a credit card or PayPal.