The Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna/Tioga Area Agency on Aging, Inc. announced that it has received an AmeriCorps Seniors Senior Companion grant of $260,000 from the AmeriCorps federal agency to support 40 Senior Companion volunteers serving in Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Tioga counties.
The grant will expand the Area Agency on Aging’s AmeriCorps Seniors presence in the four counties, where the Area Agency on Aging has been providing service opportunities for older Americans as a Foster Grandparent Program project since 2000.
With this new funding, the Area Agency on Aging will leverage the skills and experience of seniors in the four-county area to reduce senior isolation. These AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers will serve as companions to clients by sharing coffee, playing games and conversing.
The Foster Grandparent Program and Senior Companion Program are federally funded by AmeriCorps Seniors. The Foster Grandparent Program and Senior Companion Program are sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging for Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Tioga counties.
To learn more about the Area Agency on Aging AmeriCorps Senior Programs call 1-800-982-4346.