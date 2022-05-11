A fundraiser is planned to help offset the medical expenses of Chris Gilbert.
Gilbert has been hospitalized for nearly a month after suffering a stroke and recovering.
Friends and family are holding a chicken and biscuit and pulled pork dinner from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, May 22 at the Arnot Hall.
The cost of the meal is a donation. Take outs are available. A 50/50 drawing and chance auction are planned.
To donate an item, contact Pam DeRemer at 570-404-5677 or Megan Lawson at 570-404-1659. Pick-ups are available.