A July 28-29 indoor yard sale to benefit two organizations will be held Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, in the Parish Hall of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Proceeds will benefit Scout Troop 24B BSA for Boys and Scout Troop 24G BSA for Girls, which are both newly chartered by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The sale also will benefit the All Saints Episcopal Retreat Center, which is under exploration/development at Brookland, Potter County.
The sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 28, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 29, with a bag sale from noon to 1 p.m. July 29. The Parish Hall faces Walnut Street, behind UPMC Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital. The church faces The Green at Pearl and Charles streets. Enter on the Walnut Street side.
Items include a variety of camping equipment, household goods, furniture and more.
For information, call Fr. Ed Erb at 570-241-2685 or email rectorstpauls@ptd.net.