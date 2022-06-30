At 6 p.m. on Friday, July 8, the Williamsport-based Gabe Stillman Band will kick off the Deane Center’s Free Outdoor Concert Series by performing impromptu selections of original American roots music gems and carefully chosen covers.

The outdoor stage is on the Central Avenue side of the Deane Center building at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. In case of inclement weather, this free concert will be moved into the Coolidge Theatre. Donations are appreciated.

An ace guitarist and singer, Stillman founded and leads the band, which includes Colin Beatty of Williamsport on bass guitar and Ray Hangen of Buffalo, N.Y. on drums.

While the trio’s electrifying sound is unmistakably rooted in American blues, the group draws deeply from influences of soul, R&B, funk and New Orleans jazz and blues music.

The Gabe Stillman Band performed selections from their first full-length album, “Just Say The Word,” Sept. 10, 2021 in Wellsboro. The Boston-based VizzTone Label Group released the album worldwide on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

“Just Say The Word” includes 13 originals plus two covers that further solidify Stillman’s reputation as an accomplished guitarist and songwriter.

Produced by Anson Funderburgh at Wire Recording in Austin, Texas, “Just Say the Word” is a compelling listen from beginning to end. Since its release, “Just Say The Word” has connected with Stillman’s growing fan base. It reached #5 on the Roots Music Radio Chart along with three charted singles and debuted at #10 on the Billboard Blues Chart.

In May 2022, Stillman was nominated by the Blues Foundation in the Best New Emerging Artist Album category in Memphis, Tenn. for “Just Say The Word.”

The Gabe Stillman Band was honored in March 2022 at the 3rd Annual Central PA Music Awards in Harrisburg by being selected the “Best Blues Band.”

Audience members are welcome to bring lawn chairs and sit on the grassy area in front of the outdoor stage or on Central Avenue, which will be closed to traffic between Main Street and the Warehouse Theatre. Or, if it rains, plan to move indoors.

Other free concerts are: Scott Turner Band of One on Saturday, July 16; Molly’s Boys Jug Band on Friday, July 22; Richie and Rosie on Friday, Aug. 5; Organ Fairchild on Friday, Aug. 12; Stage Fright on Friday, Aug. 19; Like a Hurricane on Friday, Aug. 28; and South Penn Dixie on Friday, Sept. 2.

For more information, call 570-724-6220, email office@deanecenter.com or visit deanecenter.com.