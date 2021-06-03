At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 18, Gathering Time, a Long Island, N.Y.-based folk-rock harmony trio, will pay tribute to the folk-rock legends of the 1960s and 1970s in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
Heavily influenced by groups like The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, Gathering Time not only plays and sings their songs but also provides background information about each one, making the performance more meaningful and enjoyable. In addition, the threesome will perform some of their original folk-rock songs.
From The Byrds’ “Turn! Turn! Turn!” to Buffalo Springfield’s “For What it’s Worth,” to CSN’s “Teach Your Children,” much of the music of the 1960s speaks to the social issues and history-making events that American society was going through at the time and continue to resonate today.
Gathering Time will perform these classics in the three-part harmony that has become their trademark.
Members of Gathering Time include: Stuart Markus on acoustic guitar and bass, Karen Bella on percussion and guitar and Gerry McKeveny on acoustic and electric guitars and bass. All three are songwriters and take turns as lead and background vocalists.
Originally formed in May 2006, Markus notes, “Our name fits us. We noticed early on how people started gathering around when we launched into our three-part harmony,” he said. “Music brings people together.”
Gathering Time’s most recent album, “Old Friends,” a tribute to the acts that influenced them, debuted at #1 on the Folk Alliance International Folk DJ chart in September 2020 after its release on Aug. 31, 2020. It also took #1 artist honors. Their advance single “Get Together” was #1 in July 2020.
This followed their March 2016 album, “Keepsake,” which swept the chart, taking #1 album, #1 song and #1 artist honors that month. All told, the group has had four top-5 albums and five top-5 singles on the chart.
For tickets, call 570-724-6220 or visit deanecenter.com.