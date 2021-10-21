Rael — The Music of Genesis is a New York and Northern New Jersey-based tribute band that recaptures the energy and originality of the “early years” of live stage performances by the legendary band Genesis and lead singer Peter Gabriel.
The band will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
The members of Rael are: lead vocalist Lloyd Gold on flute; backing vocalists Mike Belmonte on bass and bass pedals, Paul Sheehan on drums and cymbals, and Sal Locascio on guitars; and Michael LaBuono on keyboards.
Rael pays homage to the most groundbreaking and influential band in the progressive rock genre by incorporating the musical excellence, lyrical storytelling and theatricality that brought Genesis to a position of prominence in the rock world.
This tribute band is focused on faithfully reproducing full album versions from the Peter Gabriel and Steve Hackett days of Genesis.
Performances include tracks from Nursery Cryme, Foxtrot, Selling England by the Pound, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway and A Trick of the Tail.
Concert audiences rave about Rael’s high energy shows and musical detail.
This tribute band brings older listeners back to the day, while introducing progressive rock newcomers to the sights and sounds of the legendary band Genesis.
Audience members may bring snacks and beverages and sit at a table with family and friends.
For tickets and to reserve a table, call the Deane Center at 570-724-6220 or visit deanecenter.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.