Giuliana Keeth, a senior at Wellsboro Area High School, has been recognized as the Wellsboro Business & Professional Women’s Club Young Woman of the Month for January.
Giuliana, 17, is the daughter of William Keeth and Fanny Arang0Keeth of Wellsboro.
She is enrolled in the Advanced Placement/Academic curriculum where she is taking AP courses in calculus, English and composition, physics, psychology.
She is active in women’s chorus, Dicken’s Choir, school musicals, has competed at District Chorus and District Orchestra.
Out of school, she is a concert master of the Youth Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes, practices tai chi and does origami.
After graduation, Giuliana plans to attend Cornell University as an English major, possibly double majoring in Spanish, with language studies.