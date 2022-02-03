Today

Icy conditions with periods of freezing rain. High 34F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow overnight. Potential for some icing. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow and ice expected.

Tomorrow

Snow showers. High 22F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.