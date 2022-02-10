Wellsboro, PA (16901)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.