Giuliana Keeth, a senior at Wellsboro Area High School, has been recognized as the Wellsboro Business & Professional Women’s Club Young Woman of the Month for January. Giuliana, 17, is the daughter of William Keeth and Fanny Arango-Keeth of Wellsboro.
She is enrolled in the Advanced Placement/Academic curriculum where she is taking AP courses in calculus, English and composition, physics and psychology.
She is active in Women’s Chorus, Dicken’s Choir, school musicals, and has competed at District Chorus and District Orchestra.
Aside from her school activities, she is the concert master of the Youth Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes, practices tai-chi and does origami.
After graduation, Giuliana will be attending Cornell University as an English major, possibly double majoring in Spanish with a minor in language studies.