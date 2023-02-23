The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center announces that the regional student art show will return March 4-26 in the Main Gallery of the gallery in Wellsboro. Public, private and homeschooled students in grades 7-12 in Potter, Tioga and Bradford counties are encouraged to enter up to two pieces of their best work to be displayed.
Guidelines for exhibition
- Artwork must be original. Copies of published works or anyone else’s art are not accepted.
- Matting and framing are nice, but not necessary.
- Maximum size for two-dimensional work is 36 inches in any direction.
- Sculptural and ceramic work must fit through a 6- by 8-foot doorway and weigh less than 70 pounds.
- Digital work is a possibility; contact the director to discuss.
- Do not submit works that are incomplete, still wet, broken, etc.
The Gmeiner reserves the right to refuse works.
An entry form must be completed and attached to each piece when dropped off. Entry forms are available from the director.
Drop off dates are 3-6 p.m. Feb. 23-March 1 at the gallery at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
The exhibit will open on Saturday, March 4 at noon. It will be open to the public during the Gmeiner’s normal operating hours of 12-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday until March 26.
A closing reception will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 to celebrate the students’ work. There will be light refreshments available. Students, their families, and teachers are encouraged to attend. At the end of the reception, students will take down their pieces to take home.