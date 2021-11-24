The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center will participate in Wellsboro’s 6th Annual Christmas on Main Street celebration, taking place Dec. 10-12. The Gmeiner will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
This year’s events will focus on the people who helped make Wellsboro the glass Christmas ornament capitol of the world and “The Town That Saved Christmas.” There will be a display of Corning shrink-wrapped ornaments designed by Don Wilcox as well as a video describing his contributions to the history of glass ornaments. Shiny Brite glass bell ornaments will also be on display in the Atrium Gallery for this event.
If you are getting your passport filled out, be sure to visit the Green Free Library right next door to the Gmeiner as there will also be a display there.
In addition to all of the ornament-related events, there will also be a reception on Friday, Dec. 10 from 6-8 p.m. at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center to celebrate the opening of the ceramics exhibit “All My Favorite Textures” by Elmira College professor Chris Longwell. Light refreshments will be provided. These events are family friendly and admission to the Gmeiner gallery is always free.
For more information about Christmas on Main Street, see www.wellsborochristmasonmainstreet.com.
For more information about the Gmeiner visit: https://gmeinerartculturalcenter.org.